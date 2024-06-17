Virtu Financial LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 446,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBST opened at $10.90 on Monday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.