Virtu Financial LLC Invests $636,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $504.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.53 and its 200 day moving average is $528.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

