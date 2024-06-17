Virtu Financial LLC Invests $632,000 in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IRRX opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $12.12.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.