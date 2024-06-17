Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $113.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

