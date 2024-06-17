Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $142.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

