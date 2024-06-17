Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $234.31 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

