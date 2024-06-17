Virtu Financial LLC Invests $618,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 117,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 121,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.84 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

