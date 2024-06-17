Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,420,669 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

