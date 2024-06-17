Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Affirm worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $11,030,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.