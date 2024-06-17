Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.28% of Hayward worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hayward by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Hayward by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hayward by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 308,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,715,458. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.