Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,267 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $178.01 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

