Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $201.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

