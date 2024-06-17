Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,249 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $170.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

