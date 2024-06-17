Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.87 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 864,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

