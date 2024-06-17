Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.51 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

