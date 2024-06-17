Virtu Financial LLC Has $791,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,167,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,630,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NXE stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.30 and a beta of 1.92. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

