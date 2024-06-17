Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

