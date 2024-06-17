32,947 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 899,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 123,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9,025,600.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 180,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

