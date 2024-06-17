Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coursera were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coursera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $6.65 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,952 shares of company stock worth $4,286,955. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

