Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.92 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,779,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,695 shares of company stock worth $6,537,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $137.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $142.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

