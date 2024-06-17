Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

