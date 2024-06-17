Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,582 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

