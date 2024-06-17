Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 216,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.