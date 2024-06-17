21,900 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

