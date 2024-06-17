Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Orica Trading Up 21.2 %

OCLDF opened at $12.30 on Monday. Orica has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

