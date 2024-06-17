Virtu Financial LLC Sells 49,069 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,069 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after buying an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

