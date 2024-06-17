Virtu Financial LLC Buys 9,862 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 48,578,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,878,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

