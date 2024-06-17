Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

CABO opened at $359.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.94 and a twelve month high of $749.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

