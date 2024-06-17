Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,782 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $477.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.84 and a 200-day moving average of $424.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.