73,886 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.