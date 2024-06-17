UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,251 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277,769 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 54.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 8.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

