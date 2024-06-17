Virtu Financial LLC Invests $740,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $94,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

