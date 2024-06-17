Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 4,909 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPG opened at $40.65 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

