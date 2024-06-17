18,692 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EQT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

