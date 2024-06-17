Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 457.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA HIBS opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $63.18.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.