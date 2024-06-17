Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 131,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 6.6 %

RILY stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a market cap of $624.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

