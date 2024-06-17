Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

