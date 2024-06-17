Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.53 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

