Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in InMode by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InMode by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

