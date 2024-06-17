Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of HLNE opened at $116.22 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Hamilton Lane Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
