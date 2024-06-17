ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

