Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

