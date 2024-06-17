Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $204,218,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $126,794,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $241.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

