Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,386,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 722,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

FNDX stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.58.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

