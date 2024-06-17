Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SLR Investment worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

