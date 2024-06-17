Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CP opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.