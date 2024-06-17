Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.