Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

