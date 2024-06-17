Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $135.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.