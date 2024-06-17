Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,910,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.49 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

